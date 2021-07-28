Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 139,320 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 139,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. Paysafe comprises approximately 1.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Paysafe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Paysafe stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 69,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

