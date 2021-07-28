Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Invests $2.02 Million in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 221,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. United Microelectronics makes up approximately 1.3% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of UMC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 344,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.