MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 296.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXH stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

