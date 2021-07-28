MGIC Investment (MTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MGIC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTG stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

