MGM Resorts International (MGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.