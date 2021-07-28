MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY21 guidance at $2.05 to $2.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.48. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Several research firms have commented on MGPI. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

