Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $459,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Glenn Fass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $482,825.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $470,575.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. 288,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,933. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.29. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Datto by 98.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 741.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 90,763 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth $32,867,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Datto by 70.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

