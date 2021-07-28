Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.80). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.80), with a volume of 26,257 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 367.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22. The firm has a market cap of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

About Microgen (LON:MCGN)

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Microgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.