Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,414,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 98,443 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Microsoft worth $2,455,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

