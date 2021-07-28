Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up previously from $378.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

