Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.82.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $286.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $289.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 4,034 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.