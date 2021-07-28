MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report $119.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.40 million and the lowest is $118.50 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $110.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $504.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $630.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $115.87 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

