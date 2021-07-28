Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.850 EPS.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $187.69. 844,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,946. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $189.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.51.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.25.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

