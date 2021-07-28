Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $187.69. 844,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $189.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,836,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.