Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $303.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

