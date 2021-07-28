Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.53.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $544.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

