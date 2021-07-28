Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) versus Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Midwest and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Emergent Capital N/A 194.29% 57.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midwest and Emergent Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.57 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.69 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 1.22 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Emergent Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Midwest and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.29%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Summary

Emergent Capital beats Midwest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc. engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

