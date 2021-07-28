Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56,886 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 6.02% of Invacare worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Invacare during the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Invacare alerts:

NYSE:IVC opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $256.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVC. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.