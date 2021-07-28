Millennium Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 113.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,866 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tenable worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 262,248 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tenable by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,744,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Tenable stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,578 shares of company stock worth $11,125,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

