Millennium Management LLC Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 136.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,780 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Forterra worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $56,043,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $23,106,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $16,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forterra by 610.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 577,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Forterra by 2,585.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

FRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

