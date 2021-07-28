Millennium Management LLC Makes New $16.61 Million Investment in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,660,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,608,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 27.71% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCVC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,817,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VCVC stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

