Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 234.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mimecast worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIME. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

