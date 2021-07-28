Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.65 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $245.50 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00003369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00099659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.84 or 0.99783630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.44 or 0.00786233 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 183,984,122 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.