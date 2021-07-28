Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Down 81.7% in July

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MINE remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 34,064,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,510,344. Minerco has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
About Minerco
