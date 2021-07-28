Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Down 81.7% in July

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MINE remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 34,064,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,510,344. Minerco has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get Minerco alerts:

About Minerco

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Minerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.