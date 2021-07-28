Mist (MIST) Price Hits $0.17

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, Mist has traded up 197.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $176,734.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00047725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00739747 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

