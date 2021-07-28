Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 4th (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash’s (NYSE:MCW) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Mister Car Wash had issued 37,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $562,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Mister Car Wash’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of MCW opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

