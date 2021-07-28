Mithril Price Up 8% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $40.99 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

