Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSBHF remained flat at $$27.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitsubishi has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.62 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

