Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in July

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MIELY traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $33.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIELY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

