MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $315.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

