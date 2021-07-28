Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 96,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $140,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $119,550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,104,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

