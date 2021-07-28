Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 96,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.
In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $140,270,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $119,550,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,104,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.