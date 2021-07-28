MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.480-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.49 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.10. The company had a trading volume of 627,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.85. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

