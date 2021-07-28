Mochi Market (MOMA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Mochi Market has traded 114.8% higher against the US dollar. Mochi Market has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mochi Market coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mochi Market Coin Profile

Mochi Market (CRYPTO:MOMA) is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,937,578 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

Mochi Market Coin Trading

