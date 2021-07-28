Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.