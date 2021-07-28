Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.78 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.94.

NYSE MOH traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.17. 291,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,247. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

