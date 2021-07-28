MonaCoin Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $88.49 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,343.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.58 or 0.05752067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.67 or 0.01270759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00343801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00122469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00578338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00334148 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00259656 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

