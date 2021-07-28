Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post sales of $77.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 413.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $327.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $335.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $390.33 million, with estimates ranging from $364.30 million to $423.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

