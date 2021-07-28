Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRY traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.30.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.