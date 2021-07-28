Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRY traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.30.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

