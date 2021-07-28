Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MONRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moncler currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510. Moncler has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

