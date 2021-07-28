Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.33. 589,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

