MonetaryUnit Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $293.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 228,651,020 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

