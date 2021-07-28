Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) was down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.49 and last traded at $59.52. Approximately 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monro by 30.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

