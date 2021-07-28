Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,261,000 after buying an additional 328,772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.70.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.84.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

