MoonTools (MOONS) Price Reaches $18.59

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for about $18.59 or 0.00046646 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonTools has a total market cap of $511,257.72 and approximately $799.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MoonTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.