Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,193,105 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 210.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193,105 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.42% of Smartsheet worth $112,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,002,000 after buying an additional 419,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,015 shares of company stock valued at $22,482,638 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.