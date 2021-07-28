Morgan Stanley Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $213.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $213.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.11. 5,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

