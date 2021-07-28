Morgan Stanley Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $28.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 36,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,609. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $105,443,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

