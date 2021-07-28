Morgan Stanley Buys 211,201 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of Cardlytics worth $113,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,365.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,736 in the last ninety days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDLX stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

