Morgan Stanley Buys 289,215 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of NetEase worth $109,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Man Group plc grew its position in NetEase by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in NetEase by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NetEase by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 501,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.96.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.