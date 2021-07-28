Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,700,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.46% of 21Vianet Group worth $108,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth about $318,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. The business had revenue of $211.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

